Israel, Hezbollah swap accusations of ceasefire breaching

(MENAFN) Israel and Hezbollah have each accused the other of violating a ceasefire agreement that took effect earlier this week. On Thursday, the Israeli military reported that its air force struck a Hezbollah facility in southern Lebanon, allegedly used to store mid-range rockets, marking the first attack since the ceasefire came into effect. The took place near Baysariyah, according to Lebanese sources. Israel also acknowledged opening fire on “suspects” in vehicles in southern areas, claiming that their movement violated the ceasefire.



Hezbollah's Hassan Fadlallah accused Israel of breaking the truce, stating that Israeli forces were attacking those returning to border villages. Lebanese Army officials also reported multiple violations by Israel on Wednesday and Thursday.



The ceasefire, brokered by the US, aimed to end over a year of fighting between the two sides. The truce includes provisions for the Lebanese Army and police to deploy along the border, while Israel is expected to gradually withdraw its forces and civilians. The hostilities escalated in October 2023 when Hezbollah declared it would not stop fighting until Israel ceases its war with Hamas in Gaza.



Since the start of the conflict, more than 60 Israelis have been killed in Hezbollah attacks, and over 3,500 people have died in Lebanon from Israeli airstrikes. The conflict has displaced around 70,000 people in Israel and 1.2 million in Lebanon.

