Putin apologizes to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir has apologized to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, explaining that he did not intend to scare her by bringing his dog into a meeting in 2007. Merkel recently disclosed the incident in her memoirs.



While visiting Astana on Thursday, Putin told reporters that he was unaware of Merkel's fear of dogs. He said, "Angela, please forgive me. I never meant to cause you discomfort. My intention was to create a welcoming atmosphere for our conversation." He added, "If we were to meet again—though I know that's unlikely—I would not repeat this."



During their 2007 meeting in Sochi, Putin’s black Labrador, Kony, walked into the room and approached Merkel, who appeared anxious. In her memoirs, Merkel remarked that it was evident from Putin's expression that he was enjoying the situation.



Putin, known for his love of dogs, has previously introduced various dogs at official meetings.

MENAFN01122024000045015687ID1108943130