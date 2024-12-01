São Paulo’S MASP Art Museum Doubles Space With New Building

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo's iconic Museu de Arte de São Paulo (Masp) has undergone a remarkable transformation. A new building, costing R$ 250 ($40) million, now stands at 1500 Avenida Paulista. This expansion increases the museum's space by 66%. The project was funded entirely by private donations from 21 families.



Alfredo Setubal, CEO of Itaúsa and Masp's board president, spearheaded the fundraising effort. He worked alongside Heitor Martins, a McKinsey partner and the museum's president. Their campaign began in 2017, targeting families and entrepreneurs who understood the museum's importance to São Paulo.



The new structure, named Pietro Maria Bardi, complements the original brutalist building designed by Lina Bo Bardi. It doesn't compete with its neighbor but rather enhances the museum's overall presence. The metal facade echoes the original building's window frames, creating a visual harmony.







This expansion marks a decade of significant changes for Masp. In 2014, the museum faced financial troubles, even experiencing power cuts due to unpaid bills. Setubal and Martins stepped in, implementing a new management model and financial strategy.



They assembled a group of 83 entrepreneurs to restructure the museum and raise funds. Their efforts paid off, securing R$ 70 million to stabilize Masp's finances. They also established a patron program, with each member contributing at least R$ 55,000 annually.



The museum's transformation extends beyond its physical expansion. Under the artistic direction of Adriano Pedrosa, Masp introduced dynamic annual exhibition cycles. These include themes like "Histories of Women" and "Afro-Atlantic Histories," which gained international recognition.

Visitor numbers have more than doubled in the past decade, from 300,000 to 650,000 annually. The museum's collection has grown by 1,070 new works. In 2019, Masp acquired 124 pieces by female artists, addressing gaps in its collection.



The Pietro Maria Bardi building stands 70 meters tall, with 14 floors and nearly 8,000 square meters of space. It houses five galleries, multipurpose areas, classrooms, and a conservation laboratory. The original building will showcase the permanent collection, while the new one hosts temporary exhibitions.







This expansion represents more than just physical growth. It symbolizes a shift in cultural funding and management in Brazil. Private donors and corporate expertise have revitalized a struggling institution, creating a model for cultural sustainability.



The Masp's renaissance demonstrates the power of private initiative in preserving and expanding cultural heritage. It shows how business acumen can be applied to artistic institutions, ensuring their longevity and relevance in a changing world.

