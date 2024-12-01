TOL marks Bonifacio Day by delivering services to Manileños

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
PHILIPPINES, December 1
Press Release
November 30, 2024
TOL marks Bonifacio Day by delivering services to Manileños
Senate Majority Leader Francis 'TOL' Tolentino marked the 161st birth anniversary of Gat Andres Bonifacio by bringing services to the revolutionary leader's fellow Manileños.
Tolentino was in Barangay 667, Zone 72, in Ermita, Manila on Saturday to grace the inauguration of its barangay hall and multi-purpose center, which underwent rehabilitation and refurbishing with the senator's assistance.
Structural improvements include the addition of two floors to the original three-storey building, and an elevator.
The senator also led the distribution of financial aid to 750 indigent residents of the barangay through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).
"In honor of our hero, Andres Bonifacio, who came from the ranks of the working class, it is only fitting that we affirm our commitment to serve the people," said Tolentino.
"The rehabilitation of the barangay hall, including the addition of a multi-purpose center would enable its leaders to serve more constituents and expand their services," he added.
Tolentino was accompanied by Barangay 667
Chairwoman Margarita Mendoza Clemente, Chairman Emeritus Manuel Mendoza, and
barangay councilors and residents. Tolentino's son Patrick also joined the
senator at both activities.
