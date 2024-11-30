Holiday Calendar For December 2024: Dates In Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panamanian workers, both in the public and private sectors, will be able to enjoy three days off in December 2024, according to the official calendar of holidays. These dates will commemorate important historical and cultural events for the country, in addition to offering a long weekend.



December 2024 holidays in Panama



December 8 (Mother's Day): Although this date falls on a Sunday, the holiday will be moved to Monday, December 9, becoming a long weekend that will allow for an extended rest.

December 20 (Memorial Day): National Day of Mourning is commemorated in memory of the victims of the U.S. invasion of Panama in 1989. December 25 (Christmas): A Christian celebration marking the birth of Jesus Christ.



Long weekend in December 2024

The only long weekend of the month will be thanks to the move of Mother's Day to Monday, December 9, providing the opportunity for an extra respite before the Christmas festivities.

With these dates, December promises to be a month of reflection, celebration and rest for Panamanians.