Holiday Calendar For December 2024: Dates In Panama
Date
11/30/2024 11:08:30 PM
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
Panamanian workers, both in the public and private sectors, will be able to enjoy three days off in December 2024, according to the official calendar of holidays. These dates will commemorate important historical and cultural events for the country, in addition to offering a long weekend.
December 2024 holidays in Panama
December 8 (Mother's Day): Although this date falls on a Sunday, the holiday will be moved to Monday, December 9, becoming a long weekend that will allow for an extended rest.
December 20 (Memorial Day): National Day of Mourning is commemorated in memory of the victims of the U.S. invasion of Panama in 1989.
December 25 (Christmas): A Christian celebration marking the birth of Jesus Christ.
Long weekend in December 2024
The only long weekend of the month will be thanks to the move of Mother's Day to Monday, December 9, providing the opportunity for an extra respite before the Christmas festivities.
With these dates, December promises to be a month of reflection, celebration and rest for Panamanians.
MENAFN30112024000218011062ID1108942218
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.