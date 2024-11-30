US Suspends Strategic Partnership With Georgia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- The US Department of State announced suspension of the strategic partnership with Georgia on Saturday, one day after the latter suspended its EU accession process.

The decision by the Georgian Dream (the ruling party) to suspend Georgia's EU accession process goes against the promise to the Georgian people enshrined in their to pursue full integration into the European Union and NATO, reads a statement attributable to State Dept. Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

"By suspending Georgia's EU accession process, Georgian Dream has rejected the opportunity for closer ties with Europe and made Georgia more vulnerable to the Kremlin.

"The Georgian people overwhelmingly support integration with Europe," according to the statement.

"The United States condemns the excessive use of force by police against Georgians seeking to exercise their rights to assembly and expression, including their freedom to peacefully protest. We call on all sides to ensure protests remain peaceful.

"Georgian Dream's various anti-democratic actions have violated the core tenets of our US-Georgia Strategic Partnership, which was based on shared values and commitments to democracy, rule of law, civil society, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, and anti-corruption efforts.

"As a result, the United States has suspended this mechanism," the statement affirmed.

"We reiterate our call to the Georgian government to return to its Euro-Atlantic path, transparently investigate all parliamentary election irregularities, and repeal anti-democratic laws that limit freedoms of assembly and expression," it added. (end)

