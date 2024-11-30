A Doctorate On The Streets

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

This is an AI-generated image.

By Abid Hussain Rather

In recent months, the stories of many Ph. D. scholars from various regions of our valley selling dry fruits, juices and other on carts have surfaced and made waves in various circles, especially in the and on social platforms. These cases have been portrayed as tales of resilience and hard work, framing the young scholars' choices as an inspiration. However, beneath the veil of this heroism lies a sobering reality: a stark failure of the to harness and utilize human resources effectively as these scholars have not opted for such so-called 'menial' blue-collar services by choice but due to certain compulsions. Instead of becoming a parable of individual determination, this situation raises critical questions about systemic inefficiencies, economic mismanagement, and the lack of opportunities for educated youth, especially people with research background and expertise in teaching at a higher level for many years.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Ph.D. scholars, individuals who have spent years mastering a specialized field of knowledge, are seen selling dry fruits and other commodities on carts for their survival, the initial public reaction often oscillates between surprise and misplaced admiration. Many laud the perseverance and grit of such scholars, labelling them as inspirational for not giving up despite the odds. However, the true narrative is far more disconcerting. The stories of academic scholars forced into

so-called 'menial' 'blue-collar' works are not inspirational but rather a glaring failure of the system that has wasted valuable human resources and failed to provide opportunities to its most educated citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pursuing a doctorate

degree is no small feat. It demands rigorous academic commitment, years of research, and an unrelenting dedication to the pursuit of knowledge. The scholar often works in a highly specialized field, producing original research that adds to the collective understanding of a discipline. In many cases, Ph.D. scholars make significant sacrifices-financial and personal-delaying family life, accumulating student debt, and enduring the uncertainty of academic research.

Given this backdrop, the expectation is that these scholars, once equipped with their hard earned expertise, will contribute significantly to the society. They could become researchers expanding the boundaries of innovation, policy analysts, government decision makers, professors educating future generations, or skilled experts working in diverse sectors like healthcare, technology, or social sciences. The investment a nation makes in these scholars-often in the form of subsidized education or research grants-should ideally yield economic and social returns. However, when Ph.D. holders are found selling dry fruits, juices and other

commodities on carts, it exposes a grim reality: the system has failed to integrate them meaningfully into the workforce.

Read Also At 32%, J&K Tops India In Unemployment '100-day Deadline To Tackle Unemployment': Govt Forms Committee

This situation underscores several critical issues. It shows that unemployment crisis has been a persistent and chronic problem in Jammu and Kashmir from a long time and its rate is rising with every passing day. According to various reports, the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir has consistently remained among the highest in India. The latest Periodic Labour Force Survey has revealed that J&K has a 32 percent unemployment rate among youth and a heart-stopping 53.6 percent joblessness among females – both unemployment rates are the highest in India. It is estimated that 25 lakh youngsters are seeking jobs in the UT. The promises of economic development and job creation has not materialized for many. Instead, the reality is different, with thousands of well educated individuals either underemployed or entirely unemployed. The most troubling aspect of this story is the paradox of education without opportunity. The number of Ph.D. scholars being churned out far exceeds the available positions in academia and other government departments. This scenario raises a question mark on the system which fails to provide employment opportunities to highly educated individuals. Education, especially at the doctoral level, is intended to foster skills that can advance society, whether through research, development, or teaching. When those skills are not utilized or supported, society as a whole suffers. Regions that waste their human resources in this manner also risk brain drain. The case of these Ph.D. scholars is a stark reminder of a system that is misaligned and inadequate for meeting the needs of its most capable individuals and the basic reason for this crisis is the lack of strategic investment in employment generating sectors. There has been little effort to create industries that can absorb the educated workforce of our UT. Though the local and central government has, on multiple occasions, promised a new era of development for Jammu and Kashmir. But unfortunately these promises are yet to be fulfilled and the ground reality remains bleak. Job schemes and employment initiatives have either been too few or poorly implemented, though there are thousands of posts lying vacant in the various departments of the UT. We are yet to see any mega recruitment drive by the local government though it was promised to common masses before the assembly elections of 2024 that they will be provided with many job opportunities after the formation of government. This situation is also a broader reflection that Kashmir is aggravated by decades of conflict, which has made development and employment opportunities more challenging. Further, it is pertinent to mention here that our universities and research institutions often focus on theoretical knowledge and academic publications while neglecting the need to align research with industry requirements. As a result, many Ph.D. holders find themselves with expertise that does not translate into employability outside of academia.

The stories of these Ph.D. scholars on the streets are cautionary tales which warn us that this loss is not limited to these individual scholars only but It is a collective failure that affects society at large. Each Ph.D. scholar represents an opportunity to innovate, improve governance, or advance scientific understanding. When these scholars are reduced to menial jobs, society loses out on the potential innovations they could have driven, the policies they could have shaped, or the students they could have mentored. Besides the economic argument, there may be psychological and social consequences of this alarming situation. It can lead to frustration, disillusionment, and mental health challenges among the highly educated individuals in our society when they will find their aspirations unmet. It can also discourage our younger generation from pursuing higher education, especially research, seeing that it may not lead to better job prospects and in the near future we may find the dearth of research scholars in our society. Socially, the phenomenon can create a sense of collective disillusionment. When our society finds its brightest and most hardworking individuals end up in struggles despite their efforts, it may lead to distrustfulness in institutions and authorities.

Looking at the aforementioned ill effects of this phenomena, the crisis needs to be addressed with a multidimensional approach. First and foremost, there needs to be a focus on creating quality jobs in Kashmir which can be achieved by encouraging the establishment of industries that can absorb the educated workforce and the government should encourage the companies willing to invest in the region by offering tax subsidies and other incentives. Local governments should also develop various sectors which can absorb these highly educated individuals, especially research scholars. Secondly, there should also be stronger collaboration between universities and industries to align academic research with market needs, creating a pathway for Ph.D. holders to transition into industry roles. Thirdly, creating an ecosystem of entrepreneurship suitable to the skill set of highly educated individuals could be transformative. While selling dry fruits or juices on a cart might be a last resort, entrepreneurship rooted in research and development has the potential to create jobs and foster economic growth. Fourthly, looking at the weak and impotent economic setup and high unemployment rate in our UT, our research scholars should try to find job prospects and avenues in other developed regions of the country and abroad. Fifthly, as most of these scholars have already spent many years teaching in various colleges and higher secondary schools of the UT and gained a vast experience in teaching, the government should frame a suitable job policy for these scholars to end their struggles for survival. Lastly, there needs to be a cultural shift in our perspective towards our scholars and how our society views education and labour. Valuing all types of work is important, but equally, our society should have a practical understanding regarding the fact that an individual's educational investment must yield proportionate job opportunities to him and our highly educated youth especially our scholars should not have to fight for their survival in a society that should be rewarding their hard work, steadfastness, dedication and advancing human knowledge.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer

The author can be reached at

[email protected]