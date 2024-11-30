Israeli Army Continues Breaching Ceasefire Deal In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The Israeli continued its violations of the four-day ceasefire deal in towns of southern Lebanon.

Field sources reported that the Israeli forces opened heavy machine gun fire towards the town of Maroun Al-Ras and several neighborhoods in the city of

Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon, meanwhile Israeli reconnaissance and drone aircraft hovered over villages in the western and central sectors of the south.

In addition, the outskirts of the towns of Qabr Shmoun and Wadi Al-Saluqi were targeted by the machine gun fire of the Israeli occupation forces, while they continued to issue threats to prevent residents from entering their villages near the Blue Line.

The movement of displaced people returning to southern villages has continued to increase for the fourth consecutive day, with approximate return rates reaching over 80 percent. However, the return rates to the border villages did not exceed 10 percent, due to the targeting and assaults by the Israeli occupation forces against returnees, the lack of habitable homes and buildings, the presence of war remnants, and the shortage of essential necessities for living in those villages.

A ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and the Israeli entity came into effect early last Wednesday, following a year-long Israeli offensive on Lebanese territory, which intensified at the end of last September, resulting in thousands of civilian casualties and the displacement of more than one million people from the southern part of the country.

