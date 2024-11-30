عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israeli Occupation Army Confirms Targeting World Central Kitchen Aid Workers

Israeli Occupation Army Confirms Targeting World Central Kitchen Aid Workers


11/30/2024 2:46:33 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Jerusalem: The Israeli Occupation military confirmed the targeting of a Palestinian employee of the US charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) who was murdered Saturday after Gaza rescuers announced the deaths of three aid workersdue to an Israeli air strike.

The occupation army accused in a statement the aid worker to be a "terrorist" who "infiltrated Israel and took part in the murderous October 7 massacre in Kibbutz Nir Oz" and "worked for the WCK organisation".

The charity has yet to comment on the Gaza civil defence agency's earlier statement that three WCK workers targeted in the strike.

MENAFN30112024000063011010ID1108941913


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search