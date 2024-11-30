Israeli Occupation Army Confirms Targeting World Central Kitchen Aid Workers
Jerusalem: The Israeli Occupation military confirmed the targeting of a Palestinian employee of the US charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) who was murdered Saturday after Gaza rescuers announced the deaths of three aid workersdue to an Israeli air strike.
The occupation army accused in a statement the aid worker to be a "terrorist" who "infiltrated Israel and took part in the murderous October 7 massacre in Kibbutz Nir Oz" and "worked for the WCK organisation".
The charity has yet to comment on the Gaza civil defence agency's earlier statement that three WCK workers targeted in the strike.
