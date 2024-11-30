Jalalabad Residents Say Run Out Of Space To Bury Deceased

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Residents of Jalalabad city, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, have asked the municipality to allocate land for a new cemetery.

They say one of the largest cemeteries, Maqam Khan, is also full in addition to others and it is currently difficult to find a place to bury the dead.

Maqam Khan cemetery is situated in Hada area northeast of Jalalabad city.

On the other hand, Jalalabad municipality officials say they have allocated several places for general cemeteries in the provincial capital and after approval from the provincial administration and the centre, more land would be allocated.

Aftabuddin, who attended the burial ceremony of a relative at Maqam Khan cemetery in Jalalabad city, said there was no more place in the cemetery and urged the municipality to allocate land for a general-cemetery.

He explained:“There is no place for us to bring the dead to this cemetery. People have built graves here and sell them for 25,000 to 20,000 afghanis, the deceased family is obliged to pay.”

Basir Ahmad, whose relative died and they was buried at the Maqam Khan cemetery, said first they strived to dig out a grave in one place, but the edge of another grave appeared there, so they were forced to buy a grave for their relative.

On the other hand, local council chiefs also acknowledge that there are no cemeteries in many areas of the provincial capital and people have to take their dead to Maqam Khan cemetery, but this cemetery is currently also full.

Ahmdd Kamin Hilal, local representative of fourth police district, said residents of Jalalabad city have been facing a number of problems due to lack of cemeteries and they had shared the problem with the municipality several times.

Meanwhile, municipality officials also acknowledge the problem being faced by residents of the provincial capital.

Bakhti Jan Murad, spokesman for the municipality, told Pajhwok Afghan News in order to address the problem, 20,000 acres of land would be allocated for a new general-cemetery.

