King Departs On Private Visit Followed By Working Visit To Belgium, US

Amman, November 30 (Petra)-His Majesty King Abdullah II on Saturday departed on a private visit, to be followed by a working visit to Belgium and the United States.His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II is accompanying His Majesty.His Royal Highness Prince Ali bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

