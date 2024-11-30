Fuel Prices To Go Down Slightly In December

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 30 (Petra) -- The of Enery and Mineral resources' Oil Derivatives Pricing Committee Saturday decided to slightly reduce the price of both grades, fix price and raise diesel for the month of December.It set the selling price of 90-octane gasoline at JD0.860 per liter, instead of JD0.865, and 95-octane gasoline at JD1,105, instead of JD1,110.A liter of diesel will be sold at JD0.680, instead of JD0.675, kerosene will remain at JD0.620, and the price of a 12.5kg cooking cylinder remains unchanged at JD7.00, according to the committee.The decision was taken at the committee's monthly meeting to review global November prices and determine local prices for the following month accordingly.Benchmark Brent crude in November was at about $74.5 per barrel, compared to $75.8 per barrel in the previous month.