World Central Kitchen Says Pausing Gaza Operations After Israeli Strike
Date
11/30/2024 2:00:17 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Jerusalem: US charity World Central Kitchen said Saturday it was "pausing operations in Gaza at this time" after an Israeli air strike hit a vehicle carrying its workers.
The Israeli Occupation army previously confirmed that it had killed a WCK employee who it accused of being a "terrorist" who had taken part in October 2023 attack.
WCK said in a statement it "had no knowledge that any individual in the vehicle had alleged ties to the October 7 Hamas attack".
