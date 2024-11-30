World Central Kitchen Says Pausing Gaza Operations After Israeli Strike

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Jerusalem: US charity World Central Kitchen said Saturday it was "pausing operations in Gaza at this time" after an Israeli air strike hit a vehicle carrying its workers.

The Israeli previously confirmed that it had killed a WCK employee who it accused of being a "terrorist" who had taken part in October 2023 attack.

WCK said in a statement it "had no knowledge that any individual in the vehicle had alleged ties to the October 7 Hamas attack".