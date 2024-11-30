Mod Lists Russian Military Equipment Damaged In November

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In November, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed expensive pieces of equipment and weapons of the Russian army, including Buk anti-aircraft missile systems of various modifications, Tor and S-400 Triumph, heavy flamethrower systems of volley fire Solntsepyok, Borysoglebsk-2 electronic warfare system and Zoo radar.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the of Defense of Ukraine.

Thus, at the beginning of the month, Ukrainian drone operators hit the launcher of the Buk-M2 tracked missile system. During combat operations, this SAM can engage targets both as part of an anti-aircraft missile system when targeting from a command post and autonomously in a predetermined sector.

A little later, on November 16, 19, and 29, the Defense Forces hit three more Russian Buk SAMs of various modifications.

Ukrainian defenders also hit the Tor air defense missile system, which is a land-based“twin” of the Russian sea-based Kinzhal missile system. It is designed to address air and missile defense tasks at the divisional level.

In addition, in November, one of the Ukrainian ground units added two TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems to the list of enemy targets it has destroyed.

Also last month, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian electronic warfare system“Borysoglebsk-2” whose main task is to detect and suppress various communication channels and other systems that use radio signals. First of all, these are tactical communication and control systems, including satellite ones.

“The last ten days of November were particularly productive in terms of destroying enemy weapons and equipment. In particular, while repelling an enemy assault in the Donetsk sector, the Defense Forces destroyed 7 Russian BMD-4s with a crew and troops within one day. BMD-4 is the newest version of the Russian Army's amphibious assault vehicles,” the Defense Ministry emphasized.

Fighters ofbrigade continue to inflict losses on enemy in Luhansk region

As noted, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also launched a missile attack on the deployment site of the expensive Russian S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system, which resulted in the damage to the radar station.“It should be emphasized that the functionality of the radar station is crucial for the combat operation of other components of the air defense system,” the ministry added.

In addition, at the end of November, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Ukrainian reconnaissance men destroyed two Russian Podlyot radar systems used by the enemy to detect air targets at low and extremely low altitudes in a difficult environment of interference. In particular, this radar is used in the system of targeting S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

Also on the list of important targets of the Russian army that hit the Defense Forces in November is the Russian Zoo radar, a mobile counter-battery system whose main purpose is to reconnoiter enemy firepower and adjust fire.

Ukrainian forces control Kurakhove, situation onfront stable – military spox

The Ministry of Defense informed that another expensive target of Ukrainian soldiers was the Russian mobile low-altitude radar station“Kasta 2E2”, which is designed to control airspace, determine coordinates and recognize air targets, in particular at extremely low altitudes. It transmits the coordinates and movement parameters of air targets to air defense systems, but can also be used as an air traffic control radar.

As reported by Ukrinform, from February 24, 2022, to November 30, 2024, the Defense Forces destroyed 9,463 Russian tanks , 19,355 armored combat vehicles, 20,909 artillery systems, 1,253 MLRS, 1,019 air defense systems, airplanes - 369, helicopters - 329, operational and tactical UAVs - 19,792, cruise missiles - 2,851, ships/boats - 28, submarines - 1, vehicles and tankers - 30,431, special equipment - 3,617.

Photo: t.me/operativnoZSU