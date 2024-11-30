Dilli Haat To Host 'Master Creation' Handicraft Event By Ministry Of Textiles

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 29 November 2024, Delhi: of Textiles' acclaimed event showcasing the finest handlooms & handicrafts,“Master Creation” will take place from 1st December 2024 to 15th December 2024, at Dilli Haat, INA Market, New Delhi. The event aims to promote and support the artisans by providing them with a to showcase their skills and sell their products directly to consumers. It also seeks to raise awareness about the importance of preserving India's handicraft & handloom traditions.



The Master Creation is a celebration of India's rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of handcrafted products, including textiles, pottery, jewellery, woodwork, and more. Each stall will feature unique creations by master artisans, offering a glimpse into the traditional and contemporary art forms of India. Among the 157 participating artisans and weavers, 11 Padma Awardees, 18 Shilp Guru Awardees, 22 Sant Kabir Awardees, 113 National Awardees, and 3 National Merit Certificate holders will showcase and sell their creations at this event.



Ministry of Textiles invites handloom and handicrafts enthusiasts to join at Dilli Haat to celebrate the artistry and craftsmanship of India's talented artisans & weavers to engage in preserving the rich cultural heritage of our nation.



Special Attractions:





Live Demonstrations: Watch weavers & artisans at work as they create beautiful fabrics & handicrafts.Cultural Performances: Enjoy traditional music and dance performances that reflect India's vibrant culture.Food Stalls: Savor delicious regional cuisines from various parts of India.Number of Stalls: 157Timings: 10:30 AM to 9:00 PM daily