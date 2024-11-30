Bodies Of Man, Woman Found In Shop In Sydney

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Nov 30 (IANS) The bodies of a man and woman, appearing to be in their 60s, were found in a shop in Sydney on Saturday, said.

Police were called to a shop on Oxford Street, Cambridge Park, about 9.40 a.m. on Saturday following reports of an assault and found the bodies of two people, The Sydney Morning Herald quoted the New South Wales Police as saying in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

They have not been formally identified but are believed to be a man and woman aged in their 60s, police said.

A crime scene was established and police commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to the statement.

Residents observed a large police and ambulance presence on the street, while helicopters circled above.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the Cambridge Park area on Oxford Street Saturday morning, or who may have a dashcam or CCTV, to come forward.