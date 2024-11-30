Singham Again To Release On OTT: Wait Over For Ajay Devgn's Action Drama Check When And Where To Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Singham Again OTT release date : The latest installment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe that has been raking in over ₹100 crores, is geared for its release on OTT.

The Ajay Devgn starrer faced a direct clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. While the latter has slightly edged ahead in this close race, the action film has also performed reasonably well.

Singham Again movie

In 'Singham Again', Ajay Devgn 's character Bajirao Singham returns in full glory, joined by his fellow comrades-Sangram Bhalerao (Ranveer Singh), ACP Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar), DCP Shakti Shetty (Deepika Padukone), and ACP Satya Bali (Tiger Shroff).

The Ajay Devgn starrer marks the third installment of the Singham franchise. Singham Again reaches its climax as all the characters spring into action after Singham's wife, Avni (Kareena Kapoor Khan), is kidnapped by Danger Lanka (Arjun Kapoor). The film's plot, including its characters and events, draws references from the Indian epic Ramayan.

Singham Again Collection

The movie earned hefty amounts after it released in theatres around Diwali, on November 1.

The movie started its box office run strong, earning an estimated ₹173 crore net in its first week. It then collected ₹47.5 crore in its second week, followed by ₹15.65 crore in the third week. Thursday's collection has now pushed the film's estimated total for the fourth week to ₹6.54 crore, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Singham Again: When and where to watch on OTT

For those who missed the action drama in theaters, the Ajay Devgn starrer will soon be available for streaming. The movie is set to be released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on December 27, 2024, state multiple reports.