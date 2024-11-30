Modt Has Reminded That Starting From December 1, Reservations Can Be Made Only Through Diia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following the audit to determine whether enterprises, institutions, and organizations are critical in Ukraine, reservations is resumed. It will be carried out only through Diia.

This was announced by the of Digital Transformation , Ukrinform reports.

“Reservation only through Diia : from now on, all applications will be submitted online. Paper orders have been replaced by an electronic system that minimizes bureaucracy,” the statement said.

The criteria that an enterprise must meet to receive the status of a critical enterprise have also been updated.

First, the average salary at the company must be at least UAH 20,000. Secondly, the company must not have any tax and unified social contribution debts. These two criteria are mandatory.

Additionally, the company must meet at least one more criterion from the following:



payment of taxes and duties in excess of EUR 1.5 million per year (equivalent in UAH at the NBU exchange rate)

foreign exchange earnings of more than EUR 32 million per year, excluding loans and credits;

strategic importance for the state (defined in the list of strategic objects);

Importance for a particular sector of the economy or the needs of the territorial community;

the level of average wages is not lower than the average in the region for the fourth quarter of 2021 for utilities; Diia resident status.

As reported, on November 29, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted amendments to resolutions No. 76 and No. 1332 on the procedure for reservation

persons liable for military service at critical enterprises. According to the Ministry of Economy, after the audit of decisions on determining enterprises, institutions and organizations as critical, 5% of enterprises lost their status; 95% retained their status.