Regions Bank Earns Military Friendly® Employer Designation

(MENAFN- 3BL) By Evelyn Mitchell | November 12, 2024

Regions announced it has been designated as a 2025 Military Friendly® Employer by Military Friendly , an organization that measures the commitment of companies to support the military community.

Regions Bank is designated among Silver 2025 Military Friendly Employers. Only a select group of companies achieve this honor. Details are available at this profile .

“At Regions, we appreciate the service and expertise of military veterans, service members, and military spouses. They bring unique perspectives and experiences to their work serving customers and communities,” said Chief Administrative and Human Resources Officer Dave Keenan.“We continue to build a culture that supports professional growth for these leaders and are proud to be recognized, once again, by Military Friendly.”

Regions Bank has several ways it supports military friendly career opportunities. Those include:

More details are available on Regions Bank's Military Friendly Awards profile .

“Organizations earning the Military Friendly Employers designation have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks,” said Kayla Lopez, Senior Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly.“We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their steadfast commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen.”

Regions Bank will be showcased in the 2025 Military Friendly Employers recognition in the winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly .

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $157 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at .

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. From its inception in 2003, Military Friendly has grown from recognizing 15 organizations to over 4,500 today. Military Friendly ratings are produced by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business founded in 2001. The methodology and data calculations, evaluated for completeness and accuracy by a third-party external firm and can be found at .