Stanton Optical Re-Opens Its Store In Deerfield Beach, FL

Stanton Optical Deerfield Beach Staff Celebrating Grand Opening Ceremony

Stanton Optical: We Make Eye Care Easy, Accessible, and Affordable for All

Stanton Optical Deerfield Beach Store Interior

Meet Stan the Penguin, Stanton Optical's Brand Ambassador – Discover Unbeatable Offers at Stanton Optical Deerfield Beach Store Before They're Gone!

With over 1,500 frames to choose from, Stanton Optical is the one-stop shop for all your eye care needs.

Full-Service Eye Care, Offering Hi-tech Eye Exams, Eye Solutions and Affordable Eyewear

- Daniel StantonDEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stanton Optical, a pioneer in affordable and accessible eye care, announces the grand re-opening at 3321 W. Hillsboro Ave. Deerfield Beach, FL 33442. Strengthening Stanton Optical's commitment to delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy across 280+ locations nationwide.Convenient Eye Care for Less"We're thrilled to re-open our Deerfield Beach location in northern Broward County, continuing our 11-year tradition of serving this community," said Daniel Stanton, founder and CEO of Stanton Optical. "This market reflects our commitment to making quality eye care both affordable and convenient. In today's economy, we understand the importance of value; by leveraging direct manufacturer relationships and a partnership with Physicians Eyecare Group, we offer unbeatable prices on eye exams, glasses, and premium contact lenses. Recognizing that not everyone has vision insurance, we ensure our services are accessible to all."With its on-site optical labs, you can now walk in, get an eye exam, and get single-vision glasses made the same day in as fast as 30 minutes. Stanton Optical also offers various over-the-counter eye care solutions, while accepting most vision insurance, FSA/HSA, VSP out-of-network, and offers special pricing for EyeMed, Medicaid, and Military families.List of all Miami/Ft. Lauderdale Stanton Optical stores:-10520 SW 88th St. Miami, FL 33176-741 N University Dr. Coral Springs, FL 33071-4017 Oakwood Blvd. Hollywood, FL 33020-1305 W 49th St. Hialeah, FL 33012-11005 Pines Blvd. #510 Pembroke Pines, FL 33026-2365 NE 26th St. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305-1203 NE 163rd St. #102 North Miami Beach, FL 33162-19270 S Dixie Hwy. Suite D Cutler Bay, FL 33157-7580 W Commercial Blvd. Lauderhill, FL 33319-333 South State Rd. 7, Suite A Hollywood, FL 33023-8727 SW 24th St #101 Miami, FL 33165-16800 NW 67th Ave. Hialeah, FL 33015-3635 W Flagler St. Miami, FL 33135-33497 S Dixie Hwy. #102, Florida City, FL 33034-4591 S. University Dr. Davie, FL 33328-1150 N. Federal Hwy. Ste 1156/1158, Pompano Beach, FL 33062-12233 W. Sunrise Blvd. Plantation, FL 33323-3321 W Hillsboro Ave. Deerfield Beach, FL 33442Our Spokes-birdIn 2021, Stanton Optical introduced Stan the Penguin as its spokes-bird, highlighting its commitment to adaptability and community within the dynamic eye care industry. Penguins, known for their 'cool' appearance and strong family bonds, mirror Stanton Optical's dedication to providing exceptional eye care and building lasting customer relationships. The penguin, in essence, is also one of the most streamlined animals in the world, just like Stanton Optical works to make the process of getting prescription eyewear quick and easy by offering same-day eye exams and single-vision glasses as fast as 30 minutes.Consumer-Centric Services and Telehealth InnovationStanton Optical is a growing retail brand under Now Optics, a leader in the optical industry who developed innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable quality eye exams, well before the pandemic. Tapping into its national network of affiliated optometrists and ophthalmologists to date, the company has conducted more than 3.5 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical retailer can offer.Stanton Optical sets itself apart by offering same-day appointments, welcoming walk-in eye exams, same-day glasses, and offering the best value in eye care: Two Pairs of Glasses starting at $79 (including Anti-Glare/UV lenses) and a FREE Eye Exam. Hours for our re-opened optical store in Deerfield Beach are Monday – Friday from 9 am-7 pm, and Saturday from 9 am-6 pm.This location is at the cross street of Hillsborough Blvd. and Powerline Rd., a half mile from the Arboretum at Constitution Park.For more information or to schedule an appointment , visit us at or call (954) 998-1016.About Now Optics:Now Optics remains at the forefront of the eye care industry, consistently delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy. With an omnichannel offering and locations across 30 states and growing, Stanton Optical ranks among the top optical retailers nationwide. The brand is dedicated to enhancing customer experiences by merging expert eye care with affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices.

Press conference

