Spain, Iraq Discuss Relations, Mideast Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The visiting Iraqi Foreign Fuad Hussein held talks on Friday with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Al-Bares dealing with bilateral relations and main developments in the Middle East.

The Spanish Foreign said in a statement that the discussions, held at the Spanish Foreign Ministry's headquarters in Madrid, dealt with latest developments in the Middle East, the cease-fire in Lebanon and Iraq's mediation efforts to de-escalate regional tension.

Al-Bares lauded the Iraqi go-between efforts among regional conflicts' stakeholders, underscoring Baghdad's historic relations with the effective regional players namely Iran "which enjoys a prime role in containing the regional escalation."

At the economic level, Al-Bares praised the Iraqi government efforts to facilitate investments by Spanish companies in Iraq.

Al-Bares stressed on Spain's full adherence to Iraq's sovereignty, stability and territorial sanctity, pointing out that Spain is the main contributor to the international coalition against "Daesh," indicating at presence of 156 Spanish troops in Iraq to fight terrorism and support the government security forces.

The meeting between the two ministers was held within framework of a current visit to the European nation by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Soudani at the head of a senior-level delegation.

At start of the visit on Thursday, Al-Soudani held a meeting with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez. The two sides, during the meeting, signed a number of memoranda of understanding for cooperation in the industrial, financial, commercial and legal sectors.

Al-Soudani had also met King Felipe VI at the Royal Palace in Madrid, discussing ties and various issues of bilateral concern. (end)

