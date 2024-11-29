Memorial Diamond Brand Everdear Unveils New Diamond Cuts And Stunning Cremation Diamond Locket

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In 2024, EverDear introduced several advancements to enhance the memorial experience, expanding its product offerings and personal connections for customers.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EverDearTM , a leading provider of memorial diamonds, is proud to announce the launch of two exclusive diamond cuts - trillion and hexagon. With these additions, EverDearTM now offers a collection of 12 desirable shapes in 7 captivating colors, making it the only provider in the memorial diamond industry to offer such a diverse range of options.The trillion and hexagon cuts are a testament to EverDearTM's commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of its customers. These unique cuts add a modern touch to the traditional diamond cuts, providing more options for families to honor their loved ones in a truly personalized way. Each diamond is created from the carbon extracted from cremated ashes or hair, preserving the memories of a loved one in a beautiful and everlasting form.In line with EverDear's dedication to creating meaningful memorials, the new jewelry collection features a series of cremation diamond lockets, as well as an expanded range of rings, pendants, and earrings in various styles. Each locket is designed to hold both a cremation diamond and a cherished photo, bringing loved ones even closer through these heartfelt tributes.In addition to its product innovations, EverDearTM is committed to supporting families in need through partnerships with non-profit organizations that focus on mental health, and grief support. One such partnership is with Gentle Barn, an organization renowned for its unique approach to healing. Gentle Barn provides sanctuary to rescued animals, creating a safe haven where visitors, especially those dealing with loss, can find solace and comfort in the presence of these gentle creatures. As part of this collaboration, EverDear will host a booth every Sunday in December 2024 at Gentle Barn Farm.For those seeking a meaningful way to honor their loved ones, EverDearTM presents an extraordinary solution that combines beauty, innovation, and heartfelt remembrance. These new offerings promise to enhance the experience of creating and receiving a cremation diamond, making the journey from ashes to diamonds an even more personal and cherished occasion.For more information, please contact our Customer Service Representative .About EverDearTMEverDearTM transforms ashes into breathtaking diamonds, offering a unique way to commemorate loved ones. With a commitment to quality and craftsmanship, EverDearTM creates beautiful memorials that embody the spirits.

