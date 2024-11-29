SAI International Hosts Padma Bhushan Shri S. Nambi Narayanan For The 8Th Edition Of SAITED

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / National, Thursday, 28th November 2024: Another red-letter day for SAI International Education Group unfolded as it hosted Padma Bhushan, Shri S. Nambi Narayanan, Former Director, ISRO, for the 8th edition of SAITED on Wednesday, 27 November 2024. With a footfall of over 5000 attendees, the 2024 edition of SAITED, one of the largest school-based K-12 Science and fests in the country, was hosted by SAI International Education Group, a leading institution in India. This dynamic, student-led event brought together participants from across the state. The theme for this year's fest, "Sorcery of Science: Where Magic Meets Matter," emphasized the ever-evolving nature of science and technology, sparking curiosity and inspiring the next generation of innovators.



The STEM Conclave was declared open by Padma Bhusan Awardee, Shri S. Nambi Narayanan, renowned aerospace scientist and former Director of Advanced Technology and Planning at ISRO. Known as one of the pivotal minds behind India's space exploration initiatives, he played a key role in the development of the Vikas engine, which powered India's PSLV and GSLV rockets. Dr. Narayanan's contributions laid the foundation for India's ambitious space programs, including Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan. His remarkable life, marked by resilience and groundbreaking achievements, inspired the critically acclaimed movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.



During his keynote address, Dr. Narayanan captivated the audience by sharing reflections on his journey at ISRO. He highlighted the organization's flagship role in advancing technology, medicine, astronomy, and cryogenics, remarking, "We are the leaders in almost every STEM sector." He also fondly recalled working with former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, describing him as a man of unmatched intellect and humility, saying, "Never have I met a man with such humility, with a complete package of intellect like no other."



Dr. Narayanan stressed the need for global collaboration in space exploration, emphasizing that no single nation can explore outer space in isolation. He envisioned a future where all space agencies operate under one interdisciplinary aegis, pooling resources and expertise to push the boundaries of innovation.



Managed by the students of Class XI from the science stream, with mentor support, SAITED'24 offered a vibrant array of activities that seamlessly blended education, innovation, and entertainment. From insightful sessions like TED Talk, MED Talk, and TED Q to interactive showcases such as the Tech Fair, Start-up Park, and Neuro Fusion, the event celebrated creativity and critical thinking. Engaging experiences like Scientific Sleuths, Elemental Extravaganza, Cosmic Curiosity, and Lab of a Mad Scientist sparked scientific wonder, while fun-filled events like Science Acapella, Science Up Comedy, JAM, and If I Were brought a lighter, creative touch. Competitions such as Mathmaze, Game Theory, Treasure Hunt, and Um Actually encouraged problem-solving and teamwork, complemented by hands-on activities like Trash to Treasure. The event also featured a Theme Park, captivating movie screenings, E-Games, and a lively Fun & Food Zone, creating an all-encompassing celebration of knowledge and joy.



While addressing the student in SAITED 2024, Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group, expressed,“This year, our SAITED 2024's theme is 'Sorcery of Science: Where Magic Meets Matter' to capture the transformative power of scientific discovery. Just as magic sparks wonder, science unveils the mysteries of the universe, turning the impossible into the possible. Just like every year, this year also, we are celebrating the boundless potential of human curiosity, where every breakthrough adds a new chapter to the magic of progress. Congratulations to our students for organizing this splendid event once again this year successfully.”



Prominent schools such as DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur; BJEM School; Mother's Public School; JNV; ODM Global, Adruta Children's Home, various OAVs schools, and SAI International Residential School actively participated, contributing to the vibrant and competitive environment.



SAITED 2024 was meticulously managed by Class XI Science students, under the mentorship of faculty, and featured an exciting blend of activities that bridged education with entertainment. Highlights included workshops such as "Cosmic Curiosity”, "Elemental Extravaganza", and "Neuro Fusion". The Scientific Sleuths workshop by the State Forensic Laboratory added intrigue by delving into real-world applications of science. It also featured the participation of various startups, including Software Technology Park of India, SPARC, Institute of Life Sciences, CSIR: Institute of Materials and Minerals Technology, Plantery Plantery – A Plant Based Energy Storage Solution, Cleantech Mart, Idealers B2B Pvt. Ltd., JAG Education, Happiest Mind Technologies Ltd.



The SAITED 2024 Grand Finale dazzled attendees with a mesmerizing performance by the acclaimed Prince Dance Group, winners of India's Got Talent. Hailing from Berhampur, Odisha, this group of artists gained fame for blending classical dance with innovative visual storytelling. Their performance showcased tales from Indian mythology, combining traditional Odissi choreography with modern techniques. With visually stunning formations and synchronized movements, they left the audience awestruck. The grand finale symbolized the perfect blend of art and science, bringing SAITED 2024 to a spectacular conclusion and leaving an indelible mark on attendees.





About SAI International Education Group: SAI International, a leading education group in Eastern India, began a pioneering revolution in the K-12 segment of Odisha in the year 2008. Founder Chairman, Dr Kumar Sahoo, was a passionate Edupreneur, who pursued his dreams of building a better India through education and transformed the education sector of Odisha. The Group encompasses SAI International School, SAI Angan and SAI International Residential School. The Group strives to be one of the finest centers of learning and knowledge in the country, creating world class leaders endowed with Indian values and global outlook.

Company :-Dentsu Creative PR

User :- Ankush Chavan

Email :...

Other articles by USHA