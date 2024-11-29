South Korea Struggles With Snowfall For Second Day
By Alimat Aliyeva
Today, South Korea is experiencing its heaviest snowfall in over
a century, now entering its second day. Dozens of flights have been
canceled, and ferry services have been suspended, as authorities
continue to grapple with the severe weather conditions,
According to the Yonhap News Agency, this is the strongest
snowfall the country has seen in the last 100 years. By 8 a.m.,
some areas of Seoul had already recorded more than 40 cm of snow,
forcing the cancellation of over 200 domestic and international
flights.
The unusually heavy snowfall has also caused significant
disruptions to the power grid, with more than 330 households losing
electricity due to the weight of the snow on power lines and
infrastructure.
Scientists attribute the extreme weather to a combination of
factors, particularly the warmer-than-usual sea temperatures to the
west of the Korean Peninsula. The warm waters have collided with
cold air streams, creating the perfect conditions for heavy
snowfall.
This sudden and intense storm has prompted authorities to issue
weather warnings across the region. Snow removal efforts have been
ramped up, with emergency teams working to clear roads and
airports. The snowfall is expected to continue through the day,
with some regions potentially receiving more than 50 cm of
snow.
In neighboring North Korea, more than 10 cm of snow also fell in
some areas from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to the state-run
Korean Central Television.
While extreme weather events like this are not uncommon in East
Asia, the combination of heavy snowfall, power outages, and flight
cancellations is testing the region's infrastructure and response
capabilities. This storm is a reminder of the growing
unpredictability of weather patterns, with experts warning that
such severe events may become more frequent due to climate
change.
