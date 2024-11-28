Russians Execute Four Ukrainian Pows In Pokrovsk District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian executed four Ukrainian defenders captured during an assault in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported the incident on , as cited by Ukrinform.

On November 22, Russian forces launched an assault on positions of the Ukrainian near the village of Petrivka. During the attack, four Ukrainian were forced to surrender. Shortly after their capture, Russian soldiers opened fire on them with automatic weapons, killing them.

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have launched a pretrial investigation under Part 2, Article 438 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, which addresses violations of the laws and customs of war, including deliberate murder. Investigators are working to establish the full circumstances of the crime and identify those responsible.

The Office of the Prosecutor General emphasized that the intentional killing of prisoners of war constitutes a grave violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime.

As reported, earlier this week, Ukrainian authorities confirmed the fact of execution of five Ukrainian POWs by Russian forces near the village of Petrivka in Pokrovsk district.