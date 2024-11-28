Dozens Killed In Rebel Attack On Syrian Army In Northern Aleppo

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International reports have stated that the armed group“Hayat Tahrir al-Sham” has captured at least 10 areas controlled by the Syrian in its attack against Syrian forces.

Al Jazeera reported on Thursday, November28 that dozens of Syrian and rebel fighters were killed in the attack in the northern Aleppo province.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), based in the UK, nearly 100 fighters from the“Hayat Tahrir al-Sham” and Syrian soldiers were killed during the clashes on Wednesday.

The SOHR also specified that a total of 44 members of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and 16 members of its allied armed groups were killed in the attack.

Additionally, 37 Syrian government forces were killed, including at least four officers of different ranks, while five others were captured. Rebel groups also seized weapon depots, armored vehicles, machinery, and heavy weaponry.

The“Hayat Tahrir al-Sham” group launched its attack in northern Aleppo, Syria, the day after a ceasefire agreement was signed between Lebanon and Israel.

This group, which has managed to unite several other militant groups, has raised concerns about the potential for further escalation of the civil war in Syria.

The latest escalation in northern Syria underscores the fragile security situation in the region. The growing influence of groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and the expanding alliances among various armed factions could reignite intense conflict, deepening the already complex and devastating civil war in Syria.

