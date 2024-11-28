Sheraton Grand Doha: Where The World Comes Together

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Located in the heart of the city, set at the West Bay and the sparkling blue waters of the Arabian Gulf, Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Hotel has earned its place through time as an iconic destination and established a long-lasting relationship with several generations of Qatar. It is an ideal destination for a short break from the hustle and bustle of the city where the guest can relax and energize at the resort's private beach, outdoor swimming pool, infinity jacuzzi or enjoy stunning sea views straight from their luxurious rooms and suites.

Embark on a culinary journey that tantalizes your taste buds with Sheraton Grand Doha's diverse dining options, showcasing refined flavors from around the globe. Experience the essence of local and international cuisine, along with various themed nights at Al Hubara, or savor a bowl of Umm Ali - rated as the best in town and a must-try when in Doha at the Atrium Lounge. Immerse yourself in Jamavar Doha's authentic Indian recipes from the Royal kitchens, or gather and celebrate at Irish Harp. Refresh yourself at the Pool Cafe by the resort while relishing the sea and sunset's gorgeous views. The famous Nusr-Et Steakhouse and Lucia's Doha, are the cherries on top of the curated culinary journey.

Known as the 'Pyramid of the Gulf' for its unique architecture, the hotel has a prime position in the West Bay area of Doha. It attracts business and leisure travelers equally, as it is conveniently located near business centers, major government and corporate offices and many other Doha attractions. It offers 24 event venues to host business meetings, conferences, corporate events, conventions, weddings and social functions, making it the ideal venue for all.

Sheraton Grand Doha is not just a hotel - it is a milestone in Qatar's history and a famous landmark with its impressive style, opulent décor, and rich hospitality.

For more information on Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, please call +974 4485 4444 or visit