Momani Opens World Social Media Forum, Highlights Digital Media Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 28 (Petra) -- of Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani inaugurated the World Social Forum on Thursday, held under the theme "The Future of Media in a Digital World First."He underscored the forum's significance as a to reflect on the future's reliance on digital media and spaces, noting Jordan's ambitious strides in digital media, driven by successful national institutions.Speaking during the opening session, Momani emphasized the necessity of transitioning from traditional media to interactive digital content that resonates with audiences on social media platforms. He identified major challenges facing digital media, including the proliferation of hate speech, fake news, and misinformation.Momani stressed the critical need for societies to develop robust digital protection mechanisms to combat these threats. He called on social media influencers to maintain professionalism, ensure factual accuracy, and communicate objectively and ethically, aligning with universal human values.He also highlighted the importance of adhering to ethical standards in digital content creation to shield society from harmful and divisive materials while encouraging young entrepreneurs to leverage technological advancements for positive outcomes. Momani reiterated Jordan's commitment to balancing freedom with responsibility in media and using social platforms to foster progress.Touching on the role of media and information education, Momani noted its importance in preparing future generations to identify and counter false information. He praised Jordan's leadership in this field, which has been recognized by the Arab League as a model for the Arab world.Forum Executive Director Ayman Rashid described the event as a premier platform for uniting media professionals and social media influencers to address challenges, explore innovations, and present solutions. He emphasized that hosting the forum in Jordan underscores the media's vital role in promoting security and stability amidst wars and other challenges.Rashid noted the transformative impact of social media and technology on public opinion, lifestyles, and media content. He urged stakeholders to adapt to these changes and foster sustainable partnerships to shape the media's future.The forum, attended by over 350 media figures from various countries, features digital media innovation, artificial intelligence, storytelling, and content creation discussions. Participants include heads of news channels, digital platforms, journalists, content creators, and corporate communication experts.