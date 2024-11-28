WILDBRAIN UPDATES SHAREHOLDERS ON AVAILABILITY OF MEETING MATERIALS FOR ITS FISCAL 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - WildBrain Ltd. (" WildBrain " or the " Company ") (TSX: WILD), a global leader in kids' and family entertainment, today announced that, due to the ongoing Canada Post labour dispute, delivery of the notice of meeting, information circular, and proxy form (the " Meeting Materials ") for the Company's upcoming Annual and General Meeting (the " Meeting "), to be held on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, will be significantly delayed until the Canada Post labour dispute is resolved, and shareholders may not receive physical copies of the Meeting Materials in advance of the Meeting.

Copies of the Meeting Materials including the form of proxy have been filed and are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

If you are a registered shareholder, please call the Company's Transfer Agent, Computershare on (800) 564-6253

to request a control number to cast your vote for the upcoming Meeting.

If you hold shares through an intermediary such as a brokerage firm, please contact your intermediary directly for a copy of the proxy form.

The voting deadline for the Company's upcoming Meeting is 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on December 17, 2024.

WildBrain has elected to hold the Meeting as a virtual event, which will be conducted via live video webcast, at .

For more information, please contact:

Investors: Kathleen Persaud – VP Investor Relations, WildBrain

[email protected]

+1 212-405-6089

Media: Shaun Smith – Sr. Director, Global Communications & Public Relations, WildBrain

[email protected]

+1 416-977-7230

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations through the wonder of storytelling. As a leader in 360° franchise management, we are experts in content creation, audience engagement and global licensing, cultivating and growing love for our own and partner brands around the world. With approximately 14,000 half-hours of kids' and family content in our library-one of the world's most extensive-we are home to such treasured franchises as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi. WildBrain's mission is to create exceptional entertainment experiences that captivate and delight fans both young and young at heart.

Our studios produce such award-winning series as The Snoopy Show; Snoopy in Space; Camp Snoopy; Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City; Sonic Prime; Chip and Potato; Teletubbies Let's Go! and many more. Enjoyed in more than 150 countries on over 500 platforms, our content is everywhere kids and families view entertainment, including YouTube, where our network has garnered approximately 1.5 trillion minutes of watch time. Our television group owns and operates some of Canada's most loved family entertainment channels. WildBrain CPLG, our leading consumer-products and location-based entertainment agency, represents our owned and partner properties in every major territory worldwide.



WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD).

Visit us at wildbrain .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on information currently available to the Company. Actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, among other things, include the availability of and cost of financing, general economic and market conditions and the impact of such conditions on the industries in which WildBrain operates, competition and the potential impact of industry mergers and acquisitions, market factors, WildBrain's ability to identify and execute anticipated production, distribution, licensing and other contracts, contractual counterparty risk, the ability of WildBrain to realize the expected value of its assets, supply chain and other related disruptions, and risk factors discussed in materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time including matters discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and annual Management Discussion and Analysis. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

