Prime Minister Inspects Progress In Prince Feisal Sports City Project In Karak

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Jafar Hassan on Thursday reviewed the progress of the Prince Feisal Sports City project, a key development project in Karak.

The visit coincided with King Abdullah's nationwide tour commemorating the 25th anniversary of his assumption of constitutional powers, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Minister of Youth Yazan Shudeifat said that the project's first phase is 35 per cent complete and on track for completion by June 2025.

During the visit, the prime minister announced an acceleration of the project timeline, instructing that funds be secured immediately to launch the second and third phases, eliminating the planned delay in tendering and ensuring that the entire project will be completed by June 2026.

Hassan emphasised the importance of sustainability in the project, directing project managers to replace some planned cement walkways with expanded green spaces to enhance the facility's environmental and community appeal.

The first phase of the project includes a semi-Olympic indoor swimming pool, a children's training pool, and spectator stands.

The second phase will add a futsal pitch, an acrylic pitch, sanitary facilities, and landscaped green areas.

The final phase will feature service buildings, children's play areas, kiosks, additional green spaces, and parking facilities.

Karak Governor Qablan Sharif, who accompanied the prime minister, highlighted the significance of the project for the local community, describing it as a vital step toward enhancing quality of life in the region.

The Prince Feisal Sports City is part of a broader strategy to upgrade Karak's infrastructure, aligning with the region's growing needs and Jordan's national development goals.