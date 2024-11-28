EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Real Estate

IMMOFINANZ with sound operating performance in Q1–3 2024

28.11.2024 / 18:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release| Corporate News

Vienna, 28 November 2024

IMMOFINANZ with sound operating performance in Q1–3 2024



Sound growth in all relevant indicators

Rental income up 11.9% to EUR

435.6

million

Results of asset management increased by 14% to EUR

368.9

million

Results of operations rose significantly by 54.1% to EUR

322.3

million

EBT (EUR

90.8

million) and net profit (EUR

50.9

million) clearly in the plus zone

FFO

1 increased by 24.8% to EUR

230.9

million

Cash and cash equivalents were at a high level of EUR

613.9

million Robust financial basis with equity ratio of 42.2% and net LTV of 48.7%





KEY FIGURES (IN MEUR) Q1-3 2024 Δ IN % Q1-3 2023 Rental income 435.6 11.9 389.2 Results of asset management 368.9 14.0 323.7 Results from owner-operated hotels 5.4 52.1 3.5 Results of property sales 2.5 n. a. -54.0 Results of property development -1.0 85.0 -6.9 Results of operations 322.3 54.1 209.1 Revaluations -75.6 65.6 -219.5 EBIT 244.7 n. a. -1.4 Financial results -153.9 -55.2 -99.2 EBT 90.8 n. a. -100.6 Net profit for the period 50.9 n. a. -105.9 FFO 1 (after tax) 230.9 24.8 185.0

Business development in IMMOFINANZ Group during the first three quarters of 2024 represented a continuation of the positive first half year. Rental income rose by 11.9% year-on-year to EUR 435.6 million. The results of asset management increased by 14.0% over the previous year to EUR 368.9 million, and the results of operations improved by a strong 54.1% to EUR 322.3 million. FFO 1 after tax was 24.8% higher at EUR 230.9 million (Q1–3 2023: EUR 185.0 million ).

“In spite of the continuing market volatility, all our relevant indicators improved during the first nine months of 2024. This positive development was based on our strong operating performance and a focused portfolio strategy that successfully combines growth and targeted reorientation,” commented Radka Doehring, member of the IMMOFINANZ Executive Board.

“This good progress during the first nine months of 2024 confirms that we are well positioned to continue our growth course over the medium and long term based on our robust financial base and popular portfolio of resilient retail properties and innovative office solutions,“ added Pavel Mechura, member of the IMMOFINANZ Executive Board.

Revaluations (including property development and property sales) totalled EUR -75.6 million compared with

EUR

-219.5 million in the first three quarters of 2023 and continue to reflect the volatile market environment. Financial results were lower year-on-year at EUR -153.9 million (Q1–3 2023: EUR -99.2 million), particularly due to non-cash valuation effects from interest rate derivatives in the first three quarters of 2024. IMMOFINANZ Group generated a net profit of EUR 50.9 million in the reporting period, which represents earnings per share of EUR

0.18 (Q1-3 2023: EUR -0.48).

High occupancy rate and successful portfolio optimisation IMMOFINANZ Group's property portfolio included 468 properties as of 30 September 2024 with a combined value of EUR 7,997.3 million. Of this total, EUR 7,779.1 million, or 97.3% of the carrying amount, represent standing investments with 3.5

million

sqm of rentable space in total and a gross return of 7.2%. The occupancy rate remained stable at 92.2% (31 December 2023: 92.2%). The weighted average unexpired lease term by rental income (WAULT) equalled 3.7 years.

IMMOFINANZ

Group continued its strategic portfolio optimisation during the first three quarters of 2024 with sales totalling EUR

641.0

million. At the same time, the company acquired attractive office buildings and retail parks in the Czech Republic from the CPI

Property Group and continued the STOP SHOP expansion course in Croatia.

Robust balance sheet IMMOFINANZ

Group had a robust balance sheet with an equity ratio of 42.2% and a solid net loan-to-value ratio (net LTV) of 48.7% as of 30 September 2024. The net LTV increased due to the acquisition of additional S IMMO shares from CPI Property Group and in connection with the squeeze-out in S IMMO, which will be completed in December. Cash and cash equivalents totalled EUR

613.9

million at the end of the reporting period. Roughly 99% of financial liabilities were hedged against interest rate increases at the end of September.

The IFRS book value per share improved by 3.8% to EUR

27.60 (31 December 2023: EUR

26.60). The EPRA NTA per share equalled EUR

28.62 as of 30 September 2024, compared with EUR

28.00 at the end of December 2023.

Outlook IMMOFINANZ

Group remains optimistic for the future in spite of the volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical environment and enjoys a sound position with its flexible and resistant real estate products and strong team. From today's point of view, IMMOFINANZ

Group is on course to continue its growth over the medium to long term. The value-creating strategy will focus on the further expansion of the retail portfolio, the squeeze out of S

IMMO, and the evaluation of closer integration with the majority shareholder, CPI Property Group (CPIPG). This interim report by IMMOFINANZ

AG on the first three quarters of 2024 as of 30 September 2024 will be available on the company's website under starting on 28

November 2024.



