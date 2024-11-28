Qatar Briefs UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee On Its Achievements

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The National Counter Committee of the State of Qatar briefed the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) on the achievements of the State of Qatar in the field of combating terrorism.

Qatar is the first country in the region to brief the Committee on its efforts, and the 12th Member State worldwide, reflecting its commitment to transparency, international cooperation, and the adoption of good practices in the field of counter-terrorism.

In a speech during the committee's meeting, HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani expressed Qatars commitment to actively engage in counter-terrorism efforts, including those undertaken by the United Nations, noting Qatar's strong support for the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) and other relevant UN bodies.

For his part, HE Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab reviewed the State of Qatar's comprehensive approach in combating terrorism, highlighting its ongoing exemplary efforts in combating terrorism and its financing, including developing national legislation, enhancing international and regional cooperation, and supporting programs and initiatives aimed at addressing the root causes of terrorism and violent extremism leading to terrorism, such as poverty and unemployment, as well as educational and cultural initiatives that focus on spreading the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

His Excellency also highlighted the effective measures taken by the State of Qatar, which include strengthening financial oversight and implementing strict standards to combat money laundering and financing terrorism.

HE Executive Director of CTED Natalia Gherman commended the State of Qatars commitment to implementing the Committees recommendations and addressing emerging threats, as well as its active engagement with CTED.

Members of the Committee welcomed the briefing and commended the State of Qatar for the measures it had taken to implement the Committees recommendations.

The National Counter Terrorism Committee presented Qatar's experience in successfully implementing security measures to secure major events, particularly the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

