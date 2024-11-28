Russian Ambassador Summoned To German Foreign Ministry
The Russian ambassador to Germany has been summoned to the
German Foreign Ministry in connection with the expulsion of ARD TV
journalists from Russia, Azernews reports, citing
the release by the German Foreign Ministry.
"The removal of ARD employees from Russia is unacceptable, and
the justification for this is simply wrong and false. We strongly
condemn it. That's why we called the Russian ambassador," said the
minister.
FM Annalena Baerbock condemned and called the statements about
the restriction of press freedom in Germany and Europe
unacceptable.
Earlier, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, announced that two employees of
the ARD TV channel had been expelled from the country. The diplomat
said that this step is a response to the closure of the First
Channel's office in Germany.
