Russian Ambassador Summoned To German Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Russian ambassador to Germany has been summoned to the German Foreign in connection with the expulsion of ARD TV journalists from Russia, Azernews reports, citing the release by the German Foreign Ministry.

"The removal of ARD employees from Russia is unacceptable, and the justification for this is simply wrong and false. We strongly condemn it. That's why we called the Russian ambassador," said the minister.

FM Annalena Baerbock condemned and called the statements about the restriction of press freedom in Germany and Europe unacceptable.

Earlier, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, announced that two employees of the ARD TV channel had been expelled from the country. The diplomat said that this step is a response to the closure of the First Channel's office in Germany.