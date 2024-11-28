Synchrophasors Market: Driving The Future Of Smarter, Resilient Energy Grids, Set To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2034 | Transparency Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The synchrophasors is growing rapidly due to the rising demand for real-time grid monitoring and enhanced management. Increased integration of energy and grid modernization efforts are driving adoption across power systems. Key players are focusing on innovation and strategic collaborations to improve efficiency and sustainability, shaping the future of global energy infrastructure.

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc., Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global synchrophasors market (世界のシンクロファーザー市場), valued at US$ 258.9 Mn in 2023 , is poised for unprecedented growth. With an anticipated CAGR of 20.5% from 2024 to 2034 , the market is expected to surpass US$ 2.0 Bn by the end of 2034 .

This remarkable expansion underscores the pivotal role synchrophasors play in modernizing power grids, enhancing grid stability, and integrating renewable energy sources.

Key Drivers Shaping the Synchrophasors Market

The rising demand for reliable and efficient power systems is at the core of the synchrophasors market's growth. As global energy needs continue to rise, driven by urbanization and industrialization, synchrophasors are becoming integral to the digital transformation of power grids.



Grid Modernization Initiatives: Governments and utilities worldwide are prioritizing grid upgrades to ensure resilience and minimize blackouts. Synchrophasors, with their ability to monitor grid stability in real-time, are crucial to these initiatives.

Integration of Renewable Energy: The push for clean energy sources such as wind and solar necessitates advanced tools like synchrophasors to manage the variability and intermittency of renewables. Focus on Wide Area Monitoring Systems (WAMS): Synchrophasors enable wide-area situational awareness, allowing utilities to detect, predict, and respond to grid anomalies effectively.

Key Players:



Prominent players in the market include:



ABB

Siemens Energy

General Electric

Toshiba Corporation

Schneider Electric

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL)

Hitachi Energy

Vizimax Wasion Group Holdings Ltd.

Market Segmentation

By Component:

The synchrophasors market is categorized into hardware, software, and services, with hardware dominating due to the increasing deployment of PMUs and real-time dynamic monitoring systems (RTDMS).



Hardware:



Real-time Dynamic Monitoring System (RTDMS)



Phasor Measurement Unit (PMU)



Phasor Data Concentrators (PDCs)



Communication Equipment

Others (Data Units, Clocks, etc.)

Software: Applications that analyze synchrophasor data to optimize grid operations are gaining traction. Services: Maintenance, integration, and consultancy services are emerging as critical segments, supporting hardware and software deployments.

By Application:

The diverse applications of synchrophasors include:



Fault location and protective relaying

Stability monitoring

Power system control

Wide-area situational awareness

Islanding detection Load characterization

By End-use:

Key end-users include:



Power transmission systems

Power distribution systems

Distributed energy systems Power generation facilities

Regional Insights

North America dominates the synchrophasors market, driven by significant investments in grid modernization and renewable energy integration. The U.S., in particular, has been a frontrunner, supported by government initiatives like the Smart Grid Investment Grant (SGIG) program.

Europe is witnessing steady growth due to the region's focus on clean energy and stringent regulations for grid reliability. Germany and the U.K. are key contributors to this market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a lucrative market, with countries such as China and India investing heavily in grid infrastructure to meet rising energy demands.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are gradually adopting synchrophasors, spurred by the need to enhance grid resilience in remote and underserved areas.

Competitive Landscape

The synchrophasors market is fragmented, with numerous players competing to deliver innovative and efficient solutions. Companies are focusing on:



Expanding product portfolios

Strategic collaborations and partnerships Research and development (R&D) to launch advanced synchrophasor technologies

Recent Developments:



ABB introduced a new range of PMUs with enhanced cybersecurity features, addressing growing concerns over grid vulnerabilities.

Siemens Energy launched advanced synchrophasor solutions aimed at improving grid reliability in renewable energy-dominated systems. Schneider Electric partnered with leading utilities to deploy wide-area monitoring systems across Europe.

Trends and Opportunities in the Synchrophasors Market

The integration of synchrophasors with digital twin models is revolutionizing grid management. Utilities can simulate grid conditions, predict failures, and optimize performance using real-time data.The convergence of IoT and advanced analytics with synchrophasor data is enabling smarter decision-making, offering utilities actionable insights to enhance grid stability.As synchrophasor systems become increasingly interconnected, addressing cybersecurity risks is critical. Players are investing in robust encryption and monitoring technologies.The adoption of microgrids is driving demand for synchrophasors to ensure seamless integration with larger grids and maintain reliability in localized systems.Developing countries are recognizing the potential of synchrophasors in improving energy access and reliability, creating significant opportunities for market players.

Aligning with Broader Industry Trends

The synchrophasors market aligns closely with trends in the broader chemicals and materials industry:



Sustainability Focus: Emphasis on energy efficiency and reduced carbon footprints aligns with global sustainability goals.

Shift to Decentralized Energy Systems: Decentralized systems and smart grids are reshaping energy infrastructure, boosting the adoption of synchrophasors. Technological Synergy: Advanced materials for synchrophasor components are being developed to enhance durability and performance.

The synchrophasors market represents a transformative opportunity in the power sector, playing a vital role in ensuring grid stability, integrating renewable energy, and supporting the transition to smart grids. With a projected value of US$ 2.0 Bn by 2034 , this market is poised for robust growth, driven by technological advancements, government initiatives, and a global focus on energy resilience.

Utilities and manufacturers investing in synchrophasor technologies will not only gain a competitive edge but also contribute significantly to the evolution of sustainable and efficient energy systems.

