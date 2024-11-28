CAE Awarded On Forbes World's Top Companies For Women 2024 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CAE has been awarded on the Forbes list of the World's Top Companies for Women 2024. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and ranking provider. The awards list can currently be viewed on the Forbes' website .

The World's Top Companies for Women 2024 have been chosen among multi-national corporations that were evaluated in multiple globally administered independent surveys of approximately 100,000 women in 37 countries. Over 750,000 data points were collected. The final analysis is based on three scores:



Employer Brand Score : Women rated their employers on a range of gender-related topics, shared their overall willingness to recommend their company, and assessed general workplace satisfaction. They were also asked to evaluate other companies in their industries that stood out positively or negatively.

Public Opinion Score : A women-only public opinion survey measured how women perceive companies in terms of gender equality. Leadership Score : Objective data was collected through extensive research, including the presence of a female CEO and the share of board or executive roles held by women.

"At CAE, we have made it a strategic priority to ensure women have the support, opportunities, and resources to grow and thrive," said Hélène V. Gagnon, CAE's Chief People and Sustainability Officer. "It reflects our commitment to building an inclusive environment where everyone can unlock their full potential and contribute to our shared success."

CAE is committed to maintaining an open, diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace. This dedication fosters an environment where everyone's unique contributions drive our success, and individuals can be their authentic selves. Recently, CAE has advanced in attracting, developing, and retaining female talent, promoting gender parity up to leadership levels. The company offers various awareness and training programs for all employees, alongside benefits like flexible vacation, and enhanced maternity leave to empower women in building their careers. Additionally, two employee resource groups, Professional Women's Network (PWN) and Women in aviation and technology (LIFT) support our goals. Externally, the CAE Women in Flight scholarship program encourages more women to become professional pilots.

In recent months, CAE has earned prestigious accolades, being named

Top Diversity Employers (2024)

by the Financial Times and included among TIME's

World's Best Companies (2024) .



About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security forces to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees in more than 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts-the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators as well as training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

Read our FY24 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability Report .

CAE Contacts

General Media:

Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Public Affairs & Global Communications

+1-438-805-5856, [email protected]

Investor Relations :

Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management,

+1-514-734-5760,

[email protected]

SOURCE CAE Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED