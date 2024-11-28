Thousands of Namibians wait to cast votes in presidential, legislative elections

(MENAFN) Logistical challenges left thousands of Namibians waiting to cast their votes late into Wednesday night during crucial presidential and legislative elections. The polls, which could potentially elect the country's first female president, also mark a significant test for the ruling South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO) as it faces its strongest challenge in 34 years of dominance.



Reports from voters highlighted extended waiting times, with some queuing for up to 12 hours. The delays were attributed to technical difficulties, such as malfunctioning voter identification tablets and insufficient ballot papers. Namibia’s electoral law ensures that those in line before the official closing time of 9:00 pm (1900 GMT) are allowed to vote, with Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) chief Petrus Shaama emphasizing their commitment to enabling all eligible voters to participate.



The main opposition party, the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), has accused the ECN of voter suppression and logistical mismanagement. IPC spokesperson Christine Aochamus suggested deliberate attempts to deter voters and announced plans to seek a court order to extend polling hours. The opposition’s frustration stems from the critical nature of the elections, which could reshape Namibia's political landscape.



In Windhoek, the capital, long queues persisted late into the night at polling stations, such as one at Namibia's University of Science and Technology. Hundreds remained in line at 9:00 pm, with some having arrived as early as 6:00 am, underscoring widespread determination to participate in the democratic process despite significant delays.

