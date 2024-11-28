COX-2 Selective Nsaids Market Research Report 2025-2030: Cumulative Industry Revenues To Exceed $11.3 Billion By 2030

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COX-2 Selective NSAIDs Market by Application, End-User, Drug Type, Dosage Form - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COX-2 Selective NSAIDs Market grew from USD 7.83 billion in 2023 to USD 8.19 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.42%, reaching USD 11.33 billion by 2030.



Market growth is significantly driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that require pain management and a growing aging population. The development of safer and more effective anti-inflammatory drugs also presents vibrant opportunities. However, the market faces substantial challenges, such as stringent regulatory policies and the cardiovascular risks associated with certain COX-2 inhibitors, which limit their widespread adoption.

Recent advances in drug delivery systems and molecular targeting promise new avenues for innovation, including the development of novel formulations that minimize side effects and maximize therapeutic benefits. Research is being touted towards pinpointing more precise biomarkers for inflammatory diseases, which could lead to customized drug regimens, thereby driving market expansion.

Despite its potential, the COX-2 selective NSAID market's growth is hampered by ongoing safety concerns, especially related to long-term cardiovascular risk, demanding rigorous post-marketing surveillance. As for potential areas of innovation, integrating COX-2 inhibitors with complementary therapies or pursuing advancements in biodegradable delivery mechanisms can spur business growth.

The market remains dynamic, with opportunities primarily steered by advancements in personalized medicine and an increasing emphasis on balancing efficacy with safety. Emphasizing strategic alliances and R&D endeavors focused on enhancing drug profiles could empower stakeholders to capitalize effectively on burgeoning market demands.

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the COX-2 Selective NSAIDs Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include AbbVie Inc., Alkem Laboratories, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Zydus Cadila.

