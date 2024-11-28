Qbic And Door Tablet Unveil The EPS: A Green Solution For Enhanced Workspace Efficiency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Qbic and UK-based workspace specialist Door Tablet, co-launches the Door Tablet EPS.

Qbic Co., Ltd. (TPEx:6825)

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Qbic Technology , a leading space management solutions provider and UK-based workspace specialist Door Tablet, today announced the Door Tablet EPS, revolutionizing workspace management by eliminating the two biggest barriers to digital transformation: infrastructure complexity and operating costs.

According to a sustainability report published by LG, conventional digital displays account for 83% of carbon emissions during their operational lifetime. The Door Tablet EPS directly addresses this challenge by replacing power-hungry displays with breakthrough ePaper technology, delivering immediate cost savings while significantly reducing environmental impact.

“We're seeing a fundamental shift in how organizations approach workplace technology – they are no longer willing to choose between functionality and environmental responsibility,” said Primo Shao, CEO of Qbic Technology.“By combining Qbic's hardware expertise with Door Tablet's software innovation, organizations can benefit from an ePaper solution that eliminates this trade-off, delivering both efficient workspace management and measurable sustainability benefits.”

Smart Space Management, Reimagined

Modern offices face three critical challenges: reducing energy waste, improving space utilization, and creating a more comfortable and sustainable work environment. The Door Tablet EPS ecosystem, comprised of the Door Tablet EP7 for meeting room bookings and personal displays, EP4 for desk booking, and the EPS controller powered by the ABX2, addresses all these needs while delivering measurable sustainability benefits.

In today's workplace, where digital eye strain impacts productivity and well-being, Door Tablet's 7-inch and 4-inch ePaper devices offer a welcome relief. Their paper-like appearance is as gentle on the eyes as reading a printed page, while the intuitive black-and-white interface with red“ink” to signal availability ensures clear visibility from any angle. This thoughtful design supports better workplace wellness and reduces carbon footprint without compromising functionality.

Facility managers and IT teams can finally say goodbye to complex installations and ongoing maintenance headaches. The EP7 and EP4's battery-powered, cable-free design allows for hassle-free deployment anywhere in your workspace, while the EPS controller system handles all the technical complexity behind the scenes. The Door Tablet EPS deployment bundle makes rolling out an EPS system easy and efficient. This means seamless transformation of office spaces overnight without disrupting existing infrastructure, significantly reducing deployment time and total costs of ownership.

“Today's workplace needs more than just technology – it needs solutions that solve real problems,” said Avi Tchiprout, CTO of Door Tablet.“Our partnership with Qbic demonstrates how we're helping organizations create more efficient, sustainable, and employee-friendly workspaces while meeting their environmental goals.”

For more information about how the Door Tablet EPS can transform the modern workspace, click here or learn about our partnership here .

About Qbic Technology

Qbic Technology (6825) is a pioneering force in space management solutions, enhancing connectivity, productivity, and collaboration in modern environments with smarter and eco-friendly technologies. Our commitment to excellence drives us to deliver smart devices and solutions that transform clients' visions into reality. Exemplifying dedication to quality and innovation, Qbic is recognized with multiple iF Design Awards, including the 2024 award, as well as the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award and Fortress Cyber Security Award by the Business Intelligence Group. Learn more at

About Door Tablet

Door Tablet is a global Workspace Management Solution, used in 38 countries and available in 23 languages. Door Tablet combines Room Booking, Hot Desks, and Wayfinders into one customisable system. Our goals include increasing space utilization, enabling resource planning, and promoting collaboration. The platform integrates with access control systems, sensors, and monitors. It is customisable to the unique needs of any organisation. Door Tablet is proud of its dedication to client satisfaction. Learn more at or contact Door Tablet at ... / +44 800 772 0901

Stephanie Chao

Qbic Technology

+886 2 2697 2000

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.