Construction Of Sugovushan-Sarsang Reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar Highway Continues
Qabil Ashirov
The construction of the Sugovushan-Sarsang
reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway is being continued within the
framework of the implementation of road infrastructure projects in
the liberated territories, Azernews reports,
citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA).
The Agency noted that the road, which will be 80 km long and 15
meters wide, will be built with 2 lanes and according to technical
grade II.
At the moment, earth works are being carried out on the highway
according to the project. Thus, using special techniques,
unsuitable soil is being removed and replaced with suitable
material, bringing it to the standard height, and the road is being
widened and profiled.
In the parts of the project that pass through mountainous
terrain with difficult terrain, the method of cutting rock-type
rocks is used to expand the soil bed.
In order to ensure the transfer of water according to the
project along the newly built road, the construction of circular
pipes and rectangular water passages of different diameters is
underway. According to the project, the construction of bridges and
retaining walls in necessary places is also planned.
"The implementation of the project is carried out in accordance
with the "Construction Norms and Rules", following the
technological sequence. In order to complete the construction works
on time, the required number of manpower and equipment were
involved in the area.
The Sugovushan-Sarsang reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway is
considered one of the road infrastructure projects implemented in
the territory of Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions and
will play an important role in the socio-economic development of
our territories freed from occupation.
