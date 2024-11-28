Construction Of Sugovushan-Sarsang Reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar Highway Continues

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The construction of the Sugovushan-Sarsang reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway is being continued within the framework of the implementation of road infrastructure projects in the liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA).

The Agency noted that the road, which will be 80 km long and 15 meters wide, will be built with 2 lanes and according to technical grade II.

At the moment, earth works are being carried out on the highway according to the project. Thus, using special techniques, unsuitable soil is being removed and replaced with suitable material, bringing it to the standard height, and the road is being widened and profiled.

In the parts of the project that pass through mountainous terrain with difficult terrain, the method of cutting rock-type rocks is used to expand the soil bed.

In order to ensure the transfer of water according to the project along the newly built road, the construction of circular pipes and rectangular water passages of different diameters is underway. According to the project, the construction of bridges and retaining walls in necessary places is also planned.

"The implementation of the project is carried out in accordance with the "Construction Norms and Rules", following the technological sequence. In order to complete the construction works on time, the required number of manpower and equipment were involved in the area.

The Sugovushan-Sarsang reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway is considered one of the road infrastructure projects implemented in the territory of Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions and will play an important role in the socio-economic development of our territories freed from occupation.

<p></p>