President Ramaphosa To Launch South Africa's G20 Presidency

PRETORIA, Nov 28 (NNN-SANEWS) - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday brief the on South Africa's Group of Twenty (G20) Presidency at the Media Centre, Union Buildings, in Tshwane.

Ramaphosa officially accepted South Africa's responsibility for the G20 Presidency for 2025 during the recent G20 Rio Leaders' Summit in Brazil.

This will be the first time an African economy leads the G20 for a rotational, one-year term.

Brazil held the G20 Presidency during 2024, and South Africa will at the end of its term hand over the G20 Presidency to the United States of America.

The G20 is

a forum of the largest economies in the world, who meet regularly to discuss the most pressing

issues facing the global economy.

Representing nearly 60% of the global population, 80% of global gross domestic product (GDP), and 75% of global exports, the G20 stands as a vital platform for international economic cooperation and sustainable development.



“Under its G20 Presidency, South Africa seeks to provide strategic direction in

establishing a more equitable, representative and fit-for-purpose international order,

in-line with the main multilateral processes under the United Nations,” the Presidency said in a statement.



The G20 is expected to have significant economic benefits for South Africa, notably for the tourism, transport, restaurant, entertainment and hospitality industries, with global visibility in all nine provinces.



South Africa will host approximately 130 meetings (both virtual and in-person) from Dec 1, 2024-Nov 30, 2025, across the country, and on the margins of major international conferences and meetings. - NNN- SANEWS