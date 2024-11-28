Celebrate The Vibrant Festive Season At Abesq Doha Hotel & Residences, An IHG Hotel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Step into a world of holiday cheer and indulgence at Abesq Doha Hotel & Residences, an IHG Hotel, where the festive season comes alive across our dining, staycation, and wellness experiences. Whether you're planning a family gathering, a festive getaway, or simply a time to pamper yourself, Abesq Doha Hotel & Residences has something special for everyone this holiday season.
Festive Dining Experiences
Afternoon Tea with Mr. Claus
Get into the holiday spirit with our Afternoon Tea with Mr. Claus at The Oat House! Enjoy a delightful afternoon tea stand perfect for two adults, while the little ones indulge in a mini buffet featuring cookies, tasty bites, orange juice, and hot chocolate. Kids can join in the festive fun with gingerbread house or cookie decorating, and look forward to a special appearance by Mr. Claus himself!
Venue: The Oat House
Dates: 20th & 21st December
Time: 3 PM - 6 PM
Price: QAR 140 per adult | QAR 60 per child
Available on Buy One, Get One Offers through Entertainer, MyBook, and Urban Point.
Festive Day Brunch
Celebrate Festive Day with a lavish spread at The Oat House! Indulge in a delicious buffet featuring live stations, a special kids' selection, and beverages. Bring your family and friends for a memorable day of delectable food, live entertainment, and holiday cheer.
Venue: The Oat House
Date: 25th December
Time: 1 PM - 4 PM
Price: QAR 250 with soft beverages | QAR 400 with enhanced beverages
IHG One Rewards members enjoy 25-30% dining discounts.
Festive Season at The Surry
Celebrate the holiday season at The Surry with delicious sharing platters perfect for friends! Enjoy a cozy atmosphere with fab food, festive cheer, and live entertainment.
Venue: The Surry
Dates: 24th–30th December
Menu: Sharing platter for 4 at QAR 250
Entertainment: Live performances from 26th to 28th December.
IHG One Rewards members enjoy 25-30% dining discounts.
New Year's Eve at The Surry
Come to The Surry for a memorable New Year's Eve celebration! Be among the first 50 guests to book and enjoy half-price off beverages to kick off the night in style. With fab beverages, good food, and a vibrant atmosphere with live entertainment, it's the perfect place to welcome 2025.
Venue: The Surry
Date: 31st December
Time: 5 PM - 2 AM
Menu: Sharing platter for 4 at QAR 250. À la carte menu available.
Price: QAR 150 per person, redeemable as F&B credit
New Year's Eve at Sprezzi
Ring in the New Year with style and excitement at Sprezzi. Enjoy unlimited beverages, delectable canapés, and live entertainment as we count down to 2025 in the heart of Doha.
Venue: Sprezzi
Date: 31st December
Time: 8 PM - 1 AM
Price: QAR 350 per person
Celebrate Anywhere with Abesq Doha
Make this holiday season a joyous one with Festive Outside Catering by Abesq Doha! Whether you're hosting an intimate gathering or a grand celebration, let us bring the festive flavours to you. Allow our expert chefs to craft customized menus featuring seasonal favourites, perfect for any occasion. From beautifully presented dishes to impeccable service, we ensure your event is a truly memorable experience.
Holiday Pampering
This festive season, take time for yourself and indulge in our luxurious Sandscapes Spa Festive Package. Begin with a 15-minute steam room session to detoxify and refresh, followed by your choice of a 45-minute body scrub or wrap to leave your skin glowing. Let go of all your holiday stress with a soothing 60-minute body massage, and finish your experience with a 15-minute mini facial or head massage, giving you that final touch of serenity. All of this indulgence is available for QAR 890.
Festive Holiday Escape
This holiday season, treat yourself to a luxurious staycation paired with indulgent dining experiences at Abesq Doha. Choose from our exclusive packages and celebrate in style with the perfect blend of relaxation and festive cheer.
Festive Stay & Dine
Look forward to a one-night stay on either December 24 - 25 with Christmas Brunch at The Oat House, or December 31 - January 1 with a New Year's Eve dinner celebration at Sprezzi.
Price: QAR 1025 for two persons
The Ultimate Holiday Experience
Celebrate the full festive season with a two-night stay, including both Christmas Brunch and New Year's Eve dinner for an all-encompassing holiday experience.
Price: QAR 2025 for two persons
Winter Long-Stay Offers
Unwrap the joy of the season with special rates on our cozy one-bedroom and spacious two-bedroom apartments, designed for a festive retreat! Feel the warmth of home with our pet-friendly spaces, stay active in our state-of-the-art gym, and unwind in the glow of our stunning infinity pool. For the ultimate holiday indulgence, treat yourself to some pampering at our luxurious spa. Book your festive stay now and enjoy exclusive offers that make this season truly enchanting!
Join us at Abesq Doha for a festive season filled with memorable moments, indulgence, and cheer. From festive feasts to cozy retreats, we have everything you need to celebrate this holiday season in style.
