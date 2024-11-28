Morocco, Hungary sign joint statement to enhance bilateral ties

(MENAFN) Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto signed a joint statement in Rabat on Wednesday, reinforcing their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation. The two leaders emphasized their shared goal of expanding the partnership to benefit the development of both nations. They recognized Morocco's pivotal role as a stable hub in Africa, contributing to growth and development on the continent.



Hungary, which holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union until the end of December, expressed its continued support for strengthening Morocco's strategic partnership with the European Union. The statement highlighted Hungary’s commitment to advancing this relationship during its EU presidency, further solidifying ties between the two countries.



Both ministers agreed to prioritize cooperation in several key sectors, including the economy, agriculture, culture, sports, and tourism. These areas of mutual interest are seen as vital for fostering long-term collaboration and boosting economic development.



Additionally, during his visit, Minister Szijjarto signed a memorandum of understanding with Morocco’s Energy Transition and Sustainable Development Minister Leila Benali. This agreement focuses on enhancing cooperation in environmental issues and sustainable development. The year 2024 marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Hungary, underscoring the enduring partnership between the two nations.

