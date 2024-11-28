Russia expresses support for ceasefire agreement in Lebanon

(MENAFN) Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, expressed support for the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which went into effect at 4 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) on Wednesday. The ceasefire, brokered by US and French efforts, was welcomed by Zakharova, who emphasized that it should be a permanent solution to prevent further violence.



During a press briefing in Moscow, Zakharova responded to a question from an Anadolu correspondent, stating that Russia views any agreement aimed at halting the cycle of violence in Lebanon positively. She stressed that such agreements should stop the bloodshed and prevent the expansion of hostilities in the region. However, she also highlighted the importance of ensuring that any ceasefire agreement takes into account the interests and safety of all parties involved in the conflict for it to be truly sustainable.



Zakharova further emphasized that the ceasefire must be established on a solid international legal foundation, referencing previous UN resolutions and decisions that should guide the process. She reiterated that such efforts must align with international law and the collective decisions made by relevant global institutions.



The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah escalated in October, when Hezbollah launched missile, rocket, and drone attacks on Israel in solidarity with Gaza, demanding a ceasefire in the region. Despite cross-border fighting, Israel launched extensive airstrikes and initiated a ground offensive in late September and early October. Zakharova concluded that, so far, international efforts to stabilize the region, including the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, have largely failed, and the situation continues to worsen.

