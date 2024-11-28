War Update: 157 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 157 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front lines on Wednesday, November 27.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a war update as of 08:00 on Thursday, November 27, according to Ukrinform.

On Wednesday, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian positions and population centers with 21 airstrikes, using 39 guided aerial bombs.

Additionally, Russian forces launched 1,672 kamikaze drones and carried out more than 4,800 shelling attacks, including 154 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Enemy airstrikes targeted Ivanivka, Torske, Vasiukivka, Nykyforivka, Markove, Toretsk, Panteleimonivka, Myroliubivka, Velyka Novosilka, Novosilka, Stupochky, Dovha Balka. and Minkivka.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft, missile troops and artillery launched two strikes on concentrations of enemy manpower and military equipment.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near Vovchansk and Tykhe.

In the Kupiansk sector, 17 enemy attacks were recorded, with Ukrainian forces repelling Russian assaults near Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai, and Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched four attacks, trying to penetrate Ukrainian defenses near Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, and Torske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers launched one attack near Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian forces carried out six attacks near Toretsk, dropping up to ten guided bombs.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 37 Russian assaults near Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zhovte, and Chumatske.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 39 attacks, with the heaviest fighting near Sontsivka, Berestky, Kurakhove, Dalnie, Yelyzavetivka, Antonivka, and Hanivka.

In the Vremivka sector, Russian troops, supported by aircraft, carried out 18 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Trudove, Kostiantynopolske, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Sukhi Yaly and Novodarivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian advances, forcing the enemy to retreat with losses.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive group formations were observed.

On the border with the Sumy region, Russian forces actively used artillery and aircraft from their territory to target Ukrainian settlements.

Ukraine's operation is underway in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 Russian attacks in the past 24 hours.