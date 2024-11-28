President Of Malawi Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador
11/28/2024 1:19:44 AM
HE President of the Republic of Malawi Dr. Lazarus Chakwera received the credentials of HE Fahad Rashid Al Muraikhi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar (non-resident) to the Republic of Malawi.
HE Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE President of the Republic of Malawi, and His Highness' wishes of good health and happiness for His Excellency, and further progress and prosperity for the people and government of Malawi.
For his part, HE President of the Republic of Malawi entrusted HE the Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing him good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued development and progress.
