Virtusa Foundation Conducts Miyawaki Plantation Drive To Combat Climate Change At Indian Universities

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / India, 27th November 2024: Virtusa Foundation, the CSR arm of Virtusa Corporation, has launched a large-scale Miyawaki plantation Drive at Gitam University and Guru Nanak University, planting over 11,500 native saplings. This initiative promotes biodiversity, combats climate change, and fosters sustainable urban ecosystems, further strengthening Virtusa's leadership in corporate environmental responsibility.



Spread across 3.1 acres of land in Hyderabad, 8,000 saplings at Gitam University and 3,500 at Guru Nanak University were planted through the widely known Miyawaki method. The Miyawaki method, a Japanese afforestation technique, fosters rapid growth, enhances biodiversity, and improves soil stability. The 50 native species selected for this plantation drive are expected to grow over seven feet within two years, creating a dense, self-sustaining ecosystem that will benefit the local environment. As part of Virtusa's broader environmental efforts, similar plantation drives were conducted at KPR Engineering College and KSR Engineering College in Coimbatore and Tiruchengode, where 5,500 and 4,500 saplings were planted respectively.



Virtusa Foundation emphasizes three pillars of CSR-Environment, Education, and Empowerment-through initiatives that contribute to both societal well-being and environmental sustainability. This plantation reflects Virtusa's dedication to integrating sustainable practices into its core business operations and reducing its carbon footprint across all activities.



During this project, hundreds of volunteers, including employees and community members, joined the cause to help restore greenery and create a vibrant ecosystem. Virtusa's commitment to integrating sustainability into its core business model and reducing its carbon footprint across all operations was evident throughout the initiative.



Speaking on the initiative, Denver De Zylva, Global Head of Sustainability and Facilities, Virtusa Corp & Joint Country Head, Virtusa Sri Lanka, said,“At Virtusa, we are proud to integrate sustainability into the core of our business model and reduce carbon footprint across all operations. This plantation drive is a step forward in our ongoing journey toward positively impacting the environment and our community.” Further, he added,“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the volunteers who demonstrated unparalleled dedication and to the universities for their collaboration in this noble cause. The enthusiastic participation from our team promises a better environment, testifying to our collective commitment towards a sustainable future.”



The project aims to provide a lasting environmental benefit and serve as a blueprint for future collaborative sustainability initiatives between the corporate sector and educational institutions. Virtusa Foundation plans to monitor the plantation's growth and assess its ecological impact over the next few years.



Virtusa is proud to announce that its ambitious greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a milestone that places the company alongside leading organizations committed to a net-zero future. By meeting SBTi's rigorous criteria, Virtusa is not only addressing climate risks but also advancing sustainable practices that reinforce long-term resilience. The targets, covering Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, reflect the company's commitment to reducing environmental impact across all operations. This dedication is further reinforced by consecutive CDP A- ratings over the past three years, recognizing the transparency and leadership in climate change disclosure. By focusing on ecological sustainability, education, and community empowerment, Virtusa aims to create lasting environmental benefits and inspire future generations to protect the planet.





About Virtusa Corporation:



Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 30,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Company :-Dentsu Creative PR

User :- Ankush Chavan

Email :...