Ali Fazal Wraps Up Shooting For Mani Ratnam's ‘Thug Life’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Ali Fazal has officially wrapped up his portion of the shoot for Mani Ratnam's Tamil-language pan-India film“Thug Life” starring Kamal Haasan. Calling the director a“visionary”, the said that the last two months have been transformative him as a performer.

The film, which marks Fazal's debut in the South Indian industry, also stars Trisha, Abhirami, Nasser, Joju George, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles.

Ali shared: "It has been an absolute honour to work under Mani Ratnam sir's visionary direction. The opportunity to share the screen with icons like Kamal Hassan sir and the rest of this extraordinary cast is something I'll cherish forever.”

He revealed why the last two months have been a learning experience for him.

“The last two months have been transformative for me as an actor – learning Tamil, immersing myself in a new cinematic culture, and pushing my creative boundaries.”

Heaping praise on the filmmaker, Ali said:“Mani sir creates a world so immersive and rich, and I can confidently say this film will be a cinematic feast for audiences across India and beyond. I cannot wait for everyone to witness the magic we've created together."

“Thug Life” marks Mani Ratnam's return to the director's chair after a long hiatus. With the film's production nearing completion, the film will hit theaters on June 5, 2025.

“Thug Life” is produced by a powerhouse team, including Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Film International, Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies with AR Rahman scoring the music.

On the work front, Ali also has Rajkummar Santoshi's“Lahore 1947” and“Metro..In Dino” by Anurag Basu.

On the international front, the actor will share screen space with Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 'Rule Breakers' directed by two time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag.

“Rule Breakers” explores themes of resilience and defiance in Afghanistan. Known for his previous work in“Victoria & Abdul” and“Furious 7”, Fazal's collaboration with Waller-Bridge is highly anticipated. The film is set for a release in March 2025.