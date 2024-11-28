Navy Braces Up To Deal With Cyclone Fengal Brewing In Bay Of Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS) The Navy was bracing up to deal with Cyclone Fengal which is brewing in the Bay of Bengal and expected to intensify in the next one or two days.

In anticipation of the impact of the Cyclone along the coast of Tamil Nadu, the Eastern Naval Command along with Headquarters, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area have activated a comprehensive disaster response mechanism.

The main focus was on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and Search and Rescue (SAR) operations.

As part of the preparation, the Navy was gearing up to render all necessary support to the vulnerable areas in coordination with the State and civil administration. This includes loading vehicles with food, drinking water, medicines and other HADR relief materials as well as positioning Flood Relief Teams (FRTs) for quick response.

The diving teams were on standby for emergency rescue operations.

The Navy's efforts were guided by the National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) guidelines for cyclone preparedness, which emphasise the importance of evacuation, shelter, and emergency supplies.

The Navy was stocking supplies, including food, water and medicines.

The search and rescue operations of the Navy include positioning naval personnel, with Geminis and helicopters for quick response to SAR requirements.

It was loading warships with HADR relief materials, such as food, water, and medical supplies.

The Navy said it continues to monitor the situation closely and was committed to supporting the affected personnel and ensuring their safety during Cyclone Fengal.

The deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary during the past six hours and lay centred at 2330 hours IST on Wednesday over the same region near 9.0 degrees North latitude and 82.1 degrees East longitude, about 100 km east-northeast of Trincomalee, 320 km southeast of Nagappattinam, 410 km southeast of Puducherry and 490 km south-southeast of Chennai

This deep depression was very likely to continue to move nearly north-northwestwards skirting the Sri Lanka coast and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.

Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards and cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on Saturday morning as a deep depression with a wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph.

The system is being tracked by DWR Karaikal. A continuous watch is being maintained for the movement and intensification of system.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued yellow and orange alerts for several districts in Tamil Nadu on November 28.

A yellow alert has been issued for Chennai and nearby districts, while an orange alert has been declared for the Delta districts, anticipating heavy to very heavy rainfall.

According to the weather department, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai in the Delta region may witness extremely intense rainfall exceeding 24.4 cm on Thursday.

Districts such as Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Puducherry were expected to experience heavy rainfall up to 24 cm in isolated places.

Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam were also likely to receive significant rainfall.

The Regional Meteorological Centre said heavy rain would persist over the coastal region and northern Tamil Nadu from November 29 to December 2.

Additionally, strong winds gusting up to 65 km/h are predicted over the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 28.

The cyclonic storm brewing over the Bay of Bengal is expected to approach the Tamil Nadu coast, bringing sustained downpours to the coastal regions until December 1.