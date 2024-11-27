Earthquake Today: 3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Kiphire In Nagaland
11/27/2024 10:16:28 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Earthquake today: An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude, as recorded on the Richter scale hit Kiphire, Nagaland, on Thursday early morning, said the National Center for Seismology.
The earthquake struck at approximately 07:22 AM IST at a depth of 65 kilometers. The epicenter was located at a latitude of 25.62° N and longitude 94.90° E, according to the NCS. Also Read
"EQ of M: 3.8, On: 28/11/2024 07:22:58 IST, Lat: 25.62 N, Long: 94.90 E, Depth: 65 Km, Location: Kiphire, Nagaland," NCS posted on X.
