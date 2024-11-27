Arizona Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Kill Donald Trump

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 28 (IANS) Arizona man Manuel Tamayo-Torres was arrested after he allegedly posted videos threatening to kill President-elect Donald and his family.

ABC 7 news cited court documents reporting that the suspect posted series of videos in recent months, including one in which he appeared to hold up a white AR-15-style rifle with a 30-round magazine inserted into it, Xinhua news agency reported.

Court documents did not directly identify Trump, only referring to him as "Individual 1," which was typically used in court document referring a public figure, former president and the current president-elect.

Last Thursday, according to the report, Tamayo-Torres said in a video posted on Facebook, "(Individual 1) you're gonna die, (Individual 1), your son's gonna die. Your whole family is going to die, (Individual 1). This is reality now for you. This is the only reality you have in your future, (Individual 1), dying."

Tamayo-Torres faced a felony charge of threatening the president-elect after he made several threats against Trump and his family, and four counts of making false statements during the purchase of a firearm, the documents said.

Tamayo-Torres also claimed in the videos that "Individual 1" kidnapped and sex-trafficked his children, the ABC 7 reported, noting it was unclear if the defendant actually had children.

One video was posted on August 23 from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, where Trump was holding a campaign rally that day.

Tamayo-Torres was arrested Monday near San Diego, where he anticipated moving soon, the report said, adding the charges against him were filed in Arizona.